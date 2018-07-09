Kenya: No Community Owes Me Anything, Says Ruto

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has said no community owes him any debt referring to the on-going debate of Central Kenya perceived obligation to vote for Ruto in 2022 for his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last two elections.

Speaking today during a church service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi County, Mr Ruto said the allegations that a certain community has his political "debt" is unfounded.

Instead, Mr Ruto said what Kenyans owe each other is the debt of love, unity and working to make the country progressive and prosperous.

"There has been debate doing rounds on who owes who what... but we only have the debt of loving one another and working towards transforming Kenya," he said, backing his statement from a scripture in the Bible.

"I want to remind leaders in Kenya what Paul in Romans 13:8 which says 'owe no man nothing expect the debt of love for one another'. That's the debt that all of us have."

Mr Ruto said elected leaders should pay their debts through ensuring that they fulfill their pledges and commitments to the electorate.

He said whatever their political affiliations, leaders have a duty of uniting and working together in taking Kenya to the next level.

"We welcome all forms of support from different quarters; the entire Kenyan fraternity should also join hands and aid the government in making our country better," he noted.

The Deputy President observed that it was time Kenya was put on a platform that is free from hate, ethnicity and divisions, adding that leaders must serve the entire humanity without biases.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Senate Majority Leader who is also Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, nominated Senator Naomi Waqo, Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, Murang'a Women Representative Sabina Chege, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa.

Mr Lusaka called on the members of the public to help the government in the fight against corruption, observing that the vice must be fought, first, by being patriotic.

"Bad manners starts from the household when a child steals a spoon of sugar then graduates to stealing a bag full of sugar before he or she brings down an entire sugar factory. However, all is not lost. We need to go back to the days we were patriotic to our country," said Mr Lusaka.