9 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Duduzane Zuma to Appear in Court On Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Werner Beukes/Sapa
Duduzane Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday, his lawyer confirmed over the weekend.

"Yes, he will be [appearing]," lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Sunday.

City Press reported that he was set to be charged with corruption - apparently in connection with the role he allegedly played in an incident where former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has said there was an attempt to bribe him at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in 2015.

According to the newspaper, sources from the Hawks had revealed Duduzane would be charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Duduzane Zuma has apparently been overseas since February; however, his brother, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died recently of lupus and Duduzane came to attend his funeral.

According to City Press, Duduzane Zuma was seen at the funeral service, held at Rhema Church in Randburg on Saturday.

Previously, News24 reported that Duduzane Zuma was briefly detained at the OR Tambo International Airport after landing there on Thursday evening.

After his identity was confirmed by Hawks officers, he was released.

Furthermore, earlier this month, Duduzane Zuma received a summons to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 on two charges of culpable homicide.

The charges related to a car crash in February 2014 during which Duduzane Zuma rear-ended a taxi after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1, north of Johannesburg. One woman died instantly and three others were injured.

Source: News24

South Africa

SARS' Moyane to Brief Media On 'Latest Developments'

South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane is set to brief the media on Monday about 'current matters' as he… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.