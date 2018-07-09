Nigeria: Police Nab 11 in Zamfara Over 41 Unidentified Corpses

Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 11 members of a volunteer group known as Yansakai, in connection with the killing of 41 unidentified persons.

The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement issued in Gusau, yesterday.

Shehu explained that the unidentified corpses were found in a bush near Boko community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state last week.

He said the suspects were arrested at their various hideouts on Saturday in Kasuwan Daji town of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, "the operation was carried out in the area by the Command's team of policemen yesterday (Saturday), which led to the arrest of the suspects and recovering of one locally-made gun with 68 pellets, eight swords, three cutlasses, three cudgels, assorted charms and a consignment of gunpowder."

He noted that the state Police Command had, on July 3, paraded four suspects in connection with the incident.

He also noted that the command, on July 7, arrested two suspected criminals at Bargaja village in Gusau Local Government Area and recovered one motorcycle from them.

He said investigation on the matter was ongoing, after which all the suspects will be charged to court.

His words: "We are using this medium to commend the efforts of the public for the inflow of information to the Police, which led to various successes recorded by the Command.

"We are also appealing to them to continue to give similar support to Police and other security agencies in the fight against criminal activities in the state."