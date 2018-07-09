Nigeria: We Won't Leave APC for Our Servants - R-APC Chairman

National Chairman of Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, a splinter within the ruling APC, Buba Galadima, has lashed out at leadership of the ruling party, describing them as mere servants who are attempting to lock out their landlord.

He spoke, yesterday night in a television programme, Politics Today on Channels Television.

He said: "I don't need to talk much in trying to establish my status as a member of the APC. Those who say so (doubt my membership of the APC) might not know because when we were forming the APC, we didn't see them. They were nowhere. So, how will they know? Let them go to INEC and check who were the signatories. Buba Galadima was the third signatory in the document that merged the parties.

"These people are AGIP -- Any Government In Power. We know their antecedents, so we are not surprised that they are saying this."

On whether his faction would leave the APC, he said it was impossible for a landlord to leave his house for his servants.

"Go where? You mean that you build a house, roof it, bring in water, light and then once you go out, your servants just lock you out and you want me to clap for them?" he queried.

He also dismissed reports that his group is being sponsored by some disenchanted power brokers within the ruling party.

He said: "Sponsored like how? I have a stake. What will I use money for? Check my background, I have impeccable integrity, an honest individual, a principled Nigerian per excellence not second to anybody, since 1978 till date. I don't follow the flowers. I follow the grains and that is where I am.

"I am a stakeholder, a foundation member. We formed the APC. We have gone through this road before and people were called names. Do you remember Alhaji Bamanga Tukur of the PDP when such issue occurred? He told the nation that the five governors could go, that it will not affect the fortunes of the party but we know what happened. People should be students of history and nobody can discountennace our contributions, nobody."

Oshiomhole cannot redeem APC

He also said the new leadership of the party headed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is bereft of ideas as to how to navigate the party through this critical moment.

He said: "Let me say that I don't think Oshiomhole has the wisdom to do what he is supposed to do, having started with the countenance that some people matter and some are inconsequential.

"We want to say we matter, we are not inconsequential and the kind of group that I lead today is stronger than what he is supposed to lead because of our number and the right thing must be done because this issue is beyond personalization."