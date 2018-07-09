Rwanda: Volleyball - Bitok Names Provisional Squad for African Championships

PAUL Bitok, the national volleyball team head coach has named a provisional 20 player squad to start non-residential training at Amahoro stadium ahead of the upcoming African U21 Men's Volleyball Championship that runs from September 12-19 in Nigeria.

The Kenyan coach released the squad on Friday evening.

While speaking to Sunday Sport in an interview on Friday, Bitok said that every player summoned to the team is working hard and added that the team will enter residential camp next month.

"The boys are good so far in training, the talent and will to improve is absolutely there. What we need to improve is the physical fitness, building a collective game and shared mission as well as playing many friendly matches ahead of the tournament," Bitok said.

He further noted that," We need to play at least 30 friendly matches, predominantly local friendlies against the top league sides such as APR, Gisagara, the senior national team and a few international warm-ups in Turkey if possible".

At the 2013 edition, Rwanda finished third after defeating Morocco in three sets; 27-25, 27-25, 25-21. It is also the last time that the country took part in the competition.

Full 20-player provisional squad

Cedric Ngaboyintwari, Ange Felix de Valois Iradukunda, Jackson Nkoranyi, Wilcriff Dusengimana, Erci Kwizera, Salomon Matsiko, Dieu est la Ndahayo, Prince Olivier Irakoze, Herve martial Inkoramutima, Sadru Manzi, Gael Ishimwe and Thiery Ronald Muvara.

Others are; Yvan Hahirwa Mukerangabo, Cedrick Kageruka, Christian Muhire, Romeo Rwamuhinza Ngabo, Frank Shyaka, Ivan Kamanzi, Bertin Masabo and Steven Ntigurirwa.