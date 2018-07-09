Rwanda: All Set for Inaugural Duathlon Liberation Challenge

Rwanda Triathlon Federation (RTF) has organized the first edition of Duathlon Liberation Challenge which takes today in Kigali's Central Business District (CBD).

Participants of the one-day event will race a total distance of 26.6 kilometres, including 19km of cycling and 7.6km of running.

By press time yesterday, three teams namely; Kigali Triathlon Club, Gisenyi Beach Triathlon Club and CBS Karongi had already registered to take part in the multi-sport competition.

The course of the competition starts from Makuza Peace Plaza and heads towards Ecole Belge - Belgium Embassy - Kigali Marriott Hotel- SORAS - I&M Bank - CoK Pension Plaza ad back to Makuza Peace Plaza, where runners will use 5.7km before run for 19km bicycle ride and another 1.9km run.

According to RTF Vice President, Alex Mbaraga, the Kigali Duathlon Challenge is a part of the National Multisport Championships which was launched earlier this year.

"We expect to have a successful and fun event. Multisport events are not popular in Kigali, so it is expected that we will have an average turn-up this time but people will learn and join with time," Mbaraga told Sunday Sport.

He further revealed that over 20 decathletes from different clubs are expected to compete on top of a good number of individual competitors.

Triathlon and Duathlon are two different events but both are under the multi-sport umbrella.

Triathlon, with its swim-bike-run format, requires skill and proficiency in three sports, while Duathlon, which takes a run-bike format, is less demanding and more welcoming.