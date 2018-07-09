Tanzania: Home Affairs - Tale of a Political Hot Seat

Dar es Salaam — The sacking of Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as the minister for Home Affairs has proved yet again that the docket is tough.

Dr Nchemba was sacked by President John Magufuli on July 1, 2018 in a mini-Cabinet reshuffle announced by Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

The then-deputy minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union Affairs), Mr Kangi Lugola, has replaced Dr Nchemba.

Dr Nchemba is the second minister to be sacked by President Magufuli since December 14, 2017 when he announced the first Cabinet after assuming office following his victory in the October 2015 General Election.

He succeeded Mr Charles Kitwanga who was expelled on May 20, 2016.

Mr Kitwanga, who was shown the door for allegedly turning up in Parliament while drunk, served the position for five months and six days.

Mr Lugola becomes the third minister to lead the docket during three years of President Magufuli in office.

Since independence, the docket has been tough to almost all ministers appointed to lead it due to its sensitivity.

The ministry comprises the Immigration Services Department (ISD), the Tanzania Prisons Service (TPS), the Police Force, the Fire and Rescue Force and the National Identification Authority (Nida).

It is the ministry that employs at least one third of all workers in public service, attracting a huge expenditure in terms of procurement of goods and services.

Both local and foreign companies may be heavily competing to ensure they win tenders to supply goods and services, sometimes subjecting the ministers in great temptations.

It is due to the ministry's sensitivity that President Magufuli has opted to choose retired army officers to be permanent secretaries.

Unveiling a list of 27 permanent secretaries and 21 deputies on December 30, 2015, President Magufuli appointed Major General Projest Rwegasira to be the ministry's permanent secretary.

He has picked Major General Jacob Kingu to replace retired Major General Rwegasira.

"The ministry has many challenges. I am not impressed by its performance. With the exception of individual commissioners, I'm not impressed by the performance of all others in the ministry," President Magufuli said during the swearing in of government executives recently.

"I have chosen Major General Kingu as the new permanent secretary. I have also appointed Mr Ramadhan Kailima as the deputy permanent secretary to properly supervise laws," he said.

He named unpleasant things as failure to implement Bunge directives on the Sh37 billion Lugumi contract to install security equipment in 108 police stations across the country.

Others are a dubious contract to purchase 777 police vehicles, phantom uniforms contract, failure to take action against fraudulent Nida officers and poor services delivered by the Fire and Rescue Department.

He also mentioned other issues as increased road accidents, the existence of non-government organisations that are beneficial to individuals instead of the public, failure to promote soldiers, arbitrary issuance of work permits, unethical conducts in dealing with refugees and failure to actively engage prisoners in production activities.

But, the reign of President Jakaya Kikwete, six ministers served the docket between January 5, 2006 and November 5, 2015.

They included Captain (rtd) John Chiligati, Mr Joseph Mungai, Mr Lawrence Masha, Mr Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi and Mr Mathias Chikawe.

Captain Chiligati served the docket for only ten months and ten days. Mr Masha stayed in the office for over two years and nine months.

During the administration of President Benjamin Mkapa, three ministers served the docket.

They were Mr Ali Ameir Mohamed, Mr Mohamed Seif Khatib and Mr Omar Ramadhan Mapuri.

During the government of President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, four ministers - retired Major General Muhidin Kimaryo, Mr Nalaila Kiula, Mr Augustine Mrema and Mr Ernest Nyanda.

Mr Mrema was seen as the most successful Home Affairs minister during Mr Mwinyi's administration to the extent of also being named the deputy Prime Minister.

He was sacked early 1995 for the lack of collective responsibility, before defecting to NCCR Mageuzi and later the Tanzania Labour Party where he is the chairman.

Eleven Home Affairs ministers served during the administration of the founding father of the nation Mwalimu Nyerere, who stayed in office for 24 years.

George Kahama served between 1961 and 1962. He was succeeded by Oscar Kambona who served between 1962 and 1963.

Those who served the ministry between 1963 and 1985 included Lawi Sijaona, Job Lusinde, Saidi Maswanya, Omar Muhaji, Ally Hassan Mwinyi, Hassan Moyo, Salmin Juma, Abdallah Natepe and Muhidin Kimario.

Muhaji, Mwinyi, Moyo and Natepe served for at least one year each. Maswanya served between 1967 and 1976, becoming Tanzania's longest serving minister.

Mr Mwinyi resigned in 1976 as the Home Affairs minister following the killings of innocent civilians in Shinyanga Region. Mzee Mwinyi later rose to becoming the president of Zanzibar before being elected the president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

According tp, a senior lecturer with the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Vicencia Shule, the Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible for maintaining peace and security which are Tanzania's treasures.

She noted that the docket's minister should be capable of guaranteeing the public with peace and security.

"Probably most of those entrusted to lead the ministry are not capable to meet expectations of the citizens and the President," she said.

"We need to collectively establish qualities of ministers or permanent secretaries to lead this important ministry. We also need to establish the type of support that should be provided for them to properly execute their duties."

Ruaha Catholic University professor Gaudence Mpangala said the ministry was vital in dealing with security and safety, and that was why it had been tough to ministers.

"Mr [Kangi] Lugola becomes the 26th minister to lead the docket since independence. Though his predecessors tried to meet expectations of the law-abiding citizens, it has been hard because of the large size of the ministry," he told The Citizen over phone

"It should be split into two ministries to make administration efficient. One part should be responsible for police, fire and rescue and prisons while the other part should be responsible for the immigration, national IDs and refugees."

According to him, splitting the ministry will consolidate the government's anti-corruption war, noting that the war fought since independence had been unsuccessful partly because of the ministry's size.

He said functions of the two ministries should then be properly defined in the new constitution which he attributed to be demanded by majority of Tanzanians.