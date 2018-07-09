Rwanda: It's Not Business as Usual, Kagame Tells RPF Parliamentary Hopefuls

President Paul Kagame on Sunday urged leaders of the governing RPF-Inkotanyi political party to always put citizens' interests before their own, reminding them some of the party's key values.

The Head of State who is also the chairman of RPF delivered the message to over 2000 members of the party's Political Bureau, who met to approve RPF's candidates in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

"We need to understand our responsibilities as leaders and first work for the people before we can think of our own interests," Kagame said.

He added: "We represent citizens and our country. We are here as leaders on behalf of the people who are not here and we can't afford to work without thinking about the impact our work will have on them".

He reminded the leaders that RPF stands for hard work, accomplishing what it has planned to do, putting people's interests first and zero tolerance to corruption among other values.

"Those who will finally become Members of Parliament should remember that you need to work over and above to bring about the change that we need," he said, also emphasizing that "representing RPF in Parliament or anywhere else is representing the values we stand for".

He reminded the parliamentary hopefuls that they will need to bring about improved performance in the way they work and he urged them to increase oversight of government institutions to ensure that they deliver according to their mandates.

"It shouldn't be business as usual. What we need from RPF is not business as usual," he said.

Meeting at Intare Conference Arena at RPF headquarters in Rusororo Sector, Gasabo District yesterday, the party's Political Bureau approved a list of 70 candidates which will be sent to the National Electoral Commission as the party's representatives in the elections.

RPF will submit a list of 80 candidates to the commission and an additional 10 will be drawn from other political parties who will choose to contest in the elections in coalition with the RPF.

The elections, through which 80 members of the Lower Chamber of Parliament will be voted, are slated for 2-3 September 2018.

Under the current Parliament, the government has achieved great strides in improving the country's economic development, governance and social welfare.

Making a presentation at yesterday's meeting, the Minister of Finance, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, said that the country's Parliament enacted laws in favour of welfare promotion in different sectors in the last five years, including in the area of healthcare, education and social protection.

In the area of good governance and justice, laws to promote access to justice, good international relations, and fighting crimes were enacted and it is during the last five years that the country's Constitution was amended.

"A lot was achieved in the last five years and a lot more is planned in the next five years. We have enough strength to achieve what remains as party members and working with other Rwandans we will achieve them without doubt," Ndagijimana said.

RPF's plans for the next five years, which the party's parliamentary candidates will be touting during their campaigns, include continued efforts to improve the economy, governance and social welfare.

The party will continue to fast-track inclusive economic development based on the private sector and exploitation of natural resources while taking care of environmental protection, developing industries and promoting a knowledge-based economy by focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).