Tanzania: List of Ministers of Home Affairs

Dar es Salaam — Mr Kangi Lugola becomes the 26th Home Affairs Minister since Tanganyika, which merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to become Tanzania, attained its independence in 1961.

The first home affairs minister was George Kahama, who served from 1961 to 1962.

He was succeeded by Mr Oscar Kambona, who served between 1962 and 1963. After him Mr Lawi Sijaona became the third person to serve as the home affairs minister 1966 to 67.

Mr Job Lusinde succeeded Mr Sijaona, but like his predecessor he lasted for only one year (1966-67).

Then came Mr Saidi Maswanya ((1967-730 before he was replaced by Mr Omari Muhaji (1973-74). Mr Ali Hassan Mwinyi served under in 1975-76. Mr Mwinyi resigned because of killings of people in relation to witchcraft.

He was replaced by Mr Hassan Moyo (1977-1978) before former Zanzibar President Salmin Amour Juma succeeded him (1979-80).

Then in came Maj Gen Abdallah Natepe (1980-1983) before he was replaced by Maj GenMuhidin Kimario (1983-1989). Then followed Mr Nalaila Kiula (1990-90).

Mr Augustine Mrema served between 1990 and 1994. Ernest Nyanda followed (1995-95) before he was succeeded by Ali Mohamed (1995-99).

Mr Muhammad Seif Khatib served as home affairs minister between 2000 and 2002 before he was succeeded by Mr Omar Ramadhan Mapuri (2003-05).

Capt John Chiligati was next in line. He served between (2006-06). Joseph Mungai succeeded Chiligati (2006-08).Mr Lawrence Masha served as home affairs minister between 2008 and 2010 before he was succeeded by Mr Shamsi Vuai Nahodha (2010-12).

The current Tanzania ambassador to Brazil, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, served in the docket between 2012 and 2013).

Then came Mr Mathias Chikawe, who like many others, served for only one year (2014-15).

He was succeeded Mr Charles Kitwanga (2015-16). He was fired by President John Magufuli for attending Parliamentary session while drunk. Mr Mwigulu Nchemba was the 25th politician to serve as home affairs minister since the country attained its independence.