8 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Cheyo, Mrema Are All Praises As Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Touches Down

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tanzanian Presidency
President John Magufuli in the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
By Deogratius Kamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The United Democratic Party (UDP) national chairman, Mr John Cheyo and his Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) counterpart, Mr Augustine Mrema were all smiles on Sunday as they joined various national leaders and Dar es Salaam residents in gracing the arrival of Air Tanzania's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The two politicians took turns to praise President John Magufuli's administration for deciding to revive Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is the fourth aircraft to be bought by the government in the endeavour to revamp ATCL.

"Some people are complaining that the government has spent a lot of money on procuring this plane but they have forgotten that it is the same government that is undertaking many other road construction projects across the county," said Mr Cheyo.

For his part, Mr Mrema said with the procurement of the new plane, the government has reclaimed its good old days.

"We did not have a stable national flag carrier for a long time. I commend the administration of the fifth phase government for its efforts to revive the state owned airline company," he said.

Read more:Any moment now, Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to land in Dar es Salaam

More on This

Any Moment Now, Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Land in Dar es Salaam

Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents have gathered at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to receive the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.