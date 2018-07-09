Photo: Tanzanian Presidency

President John Magufuli in the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Dar es Salaam — The United Democratic Party (UDP) national chairman, Mr John Cheyo and his Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) counterpart, Mr Augustine Mrema were all smiles on Sunday as they joined various national leaders and Dar es Salaam residents in gracing the arrival of Air Tanzania's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The two politicians took turns to praise President John Magufuli's administration for deciding to revive Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is the fourth aircraft to be bought by the government in the endeavour to revamp ATCL.

"Some people are complaining that the government has spent a lot of money on procuring this plane but they have forgotten that it is the same government that is undertaking many other road construction projects across the county," said Mr Cheyo.

For his part, Mr Mrema said with the procurement of the new plane, the government has reclaimed its good old days.

"We did not have a stable national flag carrier for a long time. I commend the administration of the fifth phase government for its efforts to revive the state owned airline company," he said.

