African Court Trains Lawyers for Efficiency

Arusha — In a bid to enable them represent their clients effectively, the African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) has embarked on training lawyers from different member countries.

Over 30 of them are to undergo a three-day training from tomorrow in Arusha, the seat of the Court which is a judicial organ of the African Union (AU). "At the end of the training, they will be able to represent their clients effectively in the cases filed before the Court", said Justice Sylvain Ore, the President of the African Court in a media release.

The training targets legal consesls registered with the AfCHPR. The training is also intended to equip them with the Court's judicial aspects and equip them on the legal aid scheme. He said this was the second such training to be conducted by the Court. The first one took place here in August last year and attracted over 40 lawyers. Justice Ore further said at least 74 lawyers from around the continent had so far been registered with the Court to represent indigent applicants.

The court, which is composed of eleven judges from the AU member countries and elected in their individual capacity, meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may hold extra-ordinary sessions.

As of June this year, it has received 178 applications and has finalised or determined 48 of them.

By last July, it had received 147 applications, disposed of 31 while 112 pending and transferred fur to the Banjul-based African Commission on Human and People's Rights or simply the Banjul Commission,

Of the 147 applications received, 134 were from individuals, 10 from non-governmental organisations and three from the Commission.

The court received 12 requests for advisory opinions of which five were pending by then while seven have been finalised as well as three requests for review all of which have been finalised and another three requests for interpretation of judgment.

AfCHPR was established in 1998 to ensure protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa. It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

However, it started operations in 2006 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the election of the first judges and relocated to Arusha in 2007.It delivered its first judgement in 2009.