Tanzania: Dar Residents Brave Harsh Weather to Receive Air Tanzania's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Photo: Tanzanian Presidency

President John Magufuli in the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Dar es Salaam — City residents braved a harsh weather on Sunday, to join various leaders in receiving the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

Residents started flocking to the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) as early as 12:00 noon, braving the cold weather that was characterised by some showers at some point.

The residents stayed calm as they awaited the coming of President Magufuli despite some showers that fell for about ten minutes, forcing some of them (the residents) to move slightly to safer areas within the airport area.

President Magufuli arrived at the area at around 15:30 and the programme continued accordingly.