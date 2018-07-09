Tanzania: I Am Doing Just Fine, Sacked Mwigulu Says

Singida — Former Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba Saturday broke his silence over his recent sacking, saying he was not bitter with President John Magufuli's decision.

At a rally in his Iramba West Constituency, he declared that this was only the beginning of his journey to delivering his vision for his constituents.

This was the MP's first public appearance since his surprise sacking from cabinet seven days ago. He had kept studious silence.

"For me this is like the beginning....it is my sunrise and I am here to ask you not to panic or worry about what happened," said Dr Nchemba in Misigiri village, Iramba District.

He declared that he would not resign as MP or leave the ruling party, CCM, as some people have speculated. Dr Nchemba arrived at the rally with a heavy contigent of police officers who guarded him throughout the address. There were also many CCM officials from his area and neighbouring districts. Members of the public begun trooping to the venue of the meeting in the morning in buses, mini-vans and in saloon cars as well as bodaboda.

The former minister likened his role in cabinet with that of members of a national soccer team. "I agree with the steps that the President has taken and I am now back in my local team to continue playing," he said, pledging to work hard to deliver on the promises he made while campaigning for re-election as MP.

The MP said as a cabinet member, he was bound to encounter many challenges, some unknown.

President Magufuli replaced Dr Nchemba with Mr Kangi Lugola from Mwibara in Bunda District, Mara Region.

The President accused the former minister of failing to efficiently run the docket. Dr Nchemba was dropped while attending an official function in Kigoma Region.

During the Saturday rally, Dr Nchemba put up a brave face to declare he was not worried and was at peace with the outcome. "For you to be a national team player you must excel in your local club, so I am now back...you can only expect me to score goals," said amid cheers from the crowd.

He said he would have ample time to work for them and tour projects like schools that they have built together.

"I chose to come and talk to you myself and not through some other people.....they should not think I was holed up somewhere mourning."

He said rumours that he would resign should be ignored. "It would be selfish for me to want to claim the cabinet post." There were also claims that he had been denied a police permit to hold the rally.