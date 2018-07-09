8 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Indiza Grabs Two-Shot Lead at Karen

By Larry Ngala

Mumias-based Dismas Indiza was on fire Sunday at Karen, as he rolled in a total of six birdies and an eagle three to set up a two shots lead on six under par 66, as the fifth and final leg of the "Road to Karen" got under way at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

The big-hitter Indiza, picked up birdies on the first, second and ninth after dropping a shot at the fourth. He added two back to back at the 11th and 12th, eagled the 15th but bogeyed the par three-16th.

He however wound up with a birdie at the home green (18th), to stay two shots clear of Nelson Mudanyi.

The Muthaiga- pro Mudanyi made his birdies on the third, fifth, seventh, 11th, 12th and 15th with two bogeys coming on the eighth and 13th for his 68.

Three other players Joseph Karanja, David Wakhu (Golf Park) and Sigona's John Wangai were on three under 69.

Nine players including Zimbabwe's Mohamed Mandhu were on level par and better in the 72- event whose second round is set for noon Monday.The Leader board; Dismas Indiza -6- 66Nelson Mudanyi -4- 68Joseph Karanja - 3- 69John Wangai -3-3 69David Wakhu - 3- 69Jacob Okello - 2- 70Tony Omuli - 1- 71Stefan Andersen - par- 72Mohamed Mandhu(Zim) - par - 72.

