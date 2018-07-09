Nigeria: Vanguard Bags Certificate for Arts & Culture Coverage in Russia 2018

It was a moment of blaze of glory for Vanguard Newspapers in far away Russia, when the Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Professor Steve Davies Ugbah, on behalf of the National Council for Arts & Culture, presented to Vanguard Newspapers a certificate of appreciation for its immense contribution to the success of the Cultural Support for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Earlier, before presenting the certificate to Vanguard at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Malaya Nikitskaya Street, Moscow, Russia, Professor Ugba said: "I am particularly happy to see the Nigerian media here because there is a huge gap in knowledge about Russia in Nigeria mainly because of the absence of the Nigerian media in Russia. So I am hoping that as you go back you can impress upon your staff and your decision makers the need to liaise with us to help promote Nigeria here in the Russia Federation. It is the media that will drive the exposure. Whatever people see and read is what they believe and react to. It will also help the Russian media to establish a presence in Nigeria."

The certificate was received on behalf of Vanguard by the Arts Editor, Osa Amadi, who is in Russia covering the NCAC Cultural Support for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.