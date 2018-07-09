9 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Vanguard Bags Certificate for Arts & Culture Coverage in Russia 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Osa Amadi

It was a moment of blaze of glory for Vanguard Newspapers in far away Russia, when the Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Professor Steve Davies Ugbah, on behalf of the National Council for Arts & Culture, presented to Vanguard Newspapers a certificate of appreciation for its immense contribution to the success of the Cultural Support for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Earlier, before presenting the certificate to Vanguard at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Malaya Nikitskaya Street, Moscow, Russia, Professor Ugba said: "I am particularly happy to see the Nigerian media here because there is a huge gap in knowledge about Russia in Nigeria mainly because of the absence of the Nigerian media in Russia. So I am hoping that as you go back you can impress upon your staff and your decision makers the need to liaise with us to help promote Nigeria here in the Russia Federation. It is the media that will drive the exposure. Whatever people see and read is what they believe and react to. It will also help the Russian media to establish a presence in Nigeria."

The certificate was received on behalf of Vanguard by the Arts Editor, Osa Amadi, who is in Russia covering the NCAC Cultural Support for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria

Is Nigeria Preparing for Life Without Oil?

Oil is the lifeblood of the modern world. Its importance in the global economic scene cannot be overemphasised. Without… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.