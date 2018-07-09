8 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sofapaka Edge Mathare in Five-Goal Thriller

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Veteran midfielder George "Wise" Owino marked his 100th appearance for Mathare United as they went down 3-2 to Sofapaka on Sunday in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The slum boys managed only two goals from Alphonse Ndonye and Cliff Nyakeya, but these fell terribly short against Sofapaka's tally that included goals from Kepha Aswani, Elly Asieche and Pistone Mutamba.

Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi made three changes to the first 11, with John Mwangi and Johnstone Omurwa all returning to the starting line up in place of Lennox Ogutu and Mike Simiyu.

David Okello, the new signing from Tusker, started between the sticks as Clifford Alwanga led the strike force that also incorporated Mwangi and Nyakeya.

Sofapaka were first on the score sheets, with Kepha Aswani leaping high to direct home a free kick from Elly Asieche in the ninth minute.

Aswani was however injured five minutes later, forcing Sofapaka coach John Baraza to make an early substitution to introduce Teddy Osok in Aswani's position.

In the 18th minute, Mathare clinched the equaliser. Dennis Odhiambo had handled the ball inside the box in a bid to block a shot from Nyakeya, prompting the referee to award a penalty that was duly converted by Francis Omondi.

Sofapaka won a penalty of their own in the 37th minute when Harambee Stars trialist Pistone Mutamba was tripped inside the box by goalkeeper Okello and Asieche successfully converted the resultant penalty to restore Sofapaka's lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Mathare three minutes into the second half when Mutamba found himself in a one on one encounter with goalkeeper Okello, went round him in brilliant fashion before scoring into the empty net.

Alphonse Ndonye eventually halved the deficit for Mathare in the 68th minute with a rasping shot past Wycliffe Kasaya, but this was not enough to earn the slum boys any points in the match.

Kenya

Odinga Off the Hook in Defamation Case

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Nasa co-principals appear to be off the hook after a French firm that supplied… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.