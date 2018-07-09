Kenya: Sofapaka Edge Mathare in Five-Goal Thriller

Veteran midfielder George "Wise" Owino marked his 100th appearance for Mathare United as they went down 3-2 to Sofapaka on Sunday in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The slum boys managed only two goals from Alphonse Ndonye and Cliff Nyakeya, but these fell terribly short against Sofapaka's tally that included goals from Kepha Aswani, Elly Asieche and Pistone Mutamba.

Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi made three changes to the first 11, with John Mwangi and Johnstone Omurwa all returning to the starting line up in place of Lennox Ogutu and Mike Simiyu.

David Okello, the new signing from Tusker, started between the sticks as Clifford Alwanga led the strike force that also incorporated Mwangi and Nyakeya.

Sofapaka were first on the score sheets, with Kepha Aswani leaping high to direct home a free kick from Elly Asieche in the ninth minute.

Aswani was however injured five minutes later, forcing Sofapaka coach John Baraza to make an early substitution to introduce Teddy Osok in Aswani's position.

In the 18th minute, Mathare clinched the equaliser. Dennis Odhiambo had handled the ball inside the box in a bid to block a shot from Nyakeya, prompting the referee to award a penalty that was duly converted by Francis Omondi.

Sofapaka won a penalty of their own in the 37th minute when Harambee Stars trialist Pistone Mutamba was tripped inside the box by goalkeeper Okello and Asieche successfully converted the resultant penalty to restore Sofapaka's lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Mathare three minutes into the second half when Mutamba found himself in a one on one encounter with goalkeeper Okello, went round him in brilliant fashion before scoring into the empty net.

Alphonse Ndonye eventually halved the deficit for Mathare in the 68th minute with a rasping shot past Wycliffe Kasaya, but this was not enough to earn the slum boys any points in the match.