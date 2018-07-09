8 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wamalwa Rescues Point for Ulinzi Against Kariobangi Sharks

By Francis Mureithi

Ulinzi Stars came from a goal down to hold Kariobangi Sharks to a 1-1 draw in an evenly contested SportPesa Premier League match at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

The soldiers dominated the early exchanges but failed to translate their territorial advantage into goals.

The William Muluhya-coached Sharks took the lead thanks to a blockbuster from just after the quarter hour mark through Kenya international Ovella Ochieng, whose 30-yards shot beat Ulinzi Stars second- choice goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo all the way.

However, with less than a minute before referee Amina Agik blew the final whistle, second half substitute Oscar Wamalwa, who came in for Elvis Nandwa, soared high inside the box to level the score with a glancing header.

"My boys did a commendable job. Snatching a point from the firing soldiers at home is not an easy task," said Sharks coach Muluhya.

"Kariobangi Sharks is not an easy team particularly with their energetic and possessing style and for my boys to have come from a goal down, it shows some good fighting spirit," said Ulinzi coach Dunstan Nyaudo.

Ulinzi play away to Vihiga United on Sunday, while Sharks will host Tusker at home.

At Ruraka grounds, a first half goal from John Kamau was enough to hand hosts Tusker a 1-0 win over Nakumatt FC in another top-flight encounter.

