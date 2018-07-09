Malawi: UN Envoy Impressed With Malawi Voter Registration So Far

United Nations Resident Coordinator to Malawi, Miss Maria Jose Torres says she is impressed with how the Malawi government has invested in voter registration in readiness for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Torres made the remarks in Kasungu during a monitoring visit to some voter registration centers in the district.

Speaking after visiting a few centers in Kasungu municipality and Kasungu rural, UN Resident Coordinator to Malawi, Maria Jose Torres said she was impressed with how the Malawi government through the electoral commision has invested technologically in this year's voter registration exercise.

Torres observed that the Biometric voter registration system is effective hence that it will enable alot of people to register.

She however expressed concern over the number of women registering in the centers saying that they still is a need for more work in terms of voter civic education.

In her remarks MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah said the commision is still conducting voter civic education despite the commencement of the registration exercise.

Justice Ansah therefore called upon all polotical parties in the country to help the commision in civic educating the masses on the importance of the exercise.

The first phase of the voter registration being held in Kasungu, Salima and Dedza is expected to end on Monday July 9.