8 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: UN Envoy Impressed With Malawi Voter Registration So Far

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Erah Pinifolo -MEC

United Nations Resident Coordinator to Malawi, Miss Maria Jose Torres says she is impressed with how the Malawi government has invested in voter registration in readiness for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Torres made the remarks in Kasungu during a monitoring visit to some voter registration centers in the district.

Speaking after visiting a few centers in Kasungu municipality and Kasungu rural, UN Resident Coordinator to Malawi, Maria Jose Torres said she was impressed with how the Malawi government through the electoral commision has invested technologically in this year's voter registration exercise.

Torres observed that the Biometric voter registration system is effective hence that it will enable alot of people to register.

She however expressed concern over the number of women registering in the centers saying that they still is a need for more work in terms of voter civic education.

In her remarks MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah said the commision is still conducting voter civic education despite the commencement of the registration exercise.

Justice Ansah therefore called upon all polotical parties in the country to help the commision in civic educating the masses on the importance of the exercise.

The first phase of the voter registration being held in Kasungu, Salima and Dedza is expected to end on Monday July 9.

Malawi

Teachers Union of Malawi Cancels Nationwide Protests

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has called off their nationwide demonstration involving public primary and secondary… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.