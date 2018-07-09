Kenya: Owiti Reigns Supreme at Limuru Open

Vet Lab Sports Club's Robinson Owiti beat home player Paul Muchangi and Railway's Samuel Njoroge by two shots to claim the 54-hole Limuru Open golf title at Limuru Country Club on Sunday.

Starting the final round two shots behind the round two leader Muchangi, Owiti, capitalised on Muchangi's poor finish in the third and final round to claim his first Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title and also his first national event since 2015.

Owiti fired four over par 76 in the final round for a total of 222, having started with 73 in each of the first two rounds.

"The Limuru course is playing very well though the greens were fast and tricky," said Owiti. Muchangi, who was a shot better standing on the 15th tee, double-bogeyed that hole, a par five and followed it up with three back-to-back bogeys from the 16th to the18th for a poor 80 to tie for the second-place with Railway's Samuel Njoroge on 224.

He had taken the lead after a one under par 71 on Saturday afternoon's second round having started the day with one over par 73, same as Owiti.

"I just don't know what happened to me today. I never miss such small putts like I did particularly at the 17th, where I was less than two feet for a birdie," said Muchangi, who three putted the last two holes despite being on regulation.

" I had the title within a close range as I was one shot ahead of Owiti until I hit my bad driver at the 15th and everything started going south," added Muchangi, who has now finished second in three consecutive events in the series.

Taking the Brackenhurst Cup (net) was Eldoret's Andrew Chelogoi, who completed a three rounds total of 220 to beat Jack Mwangi by three shots, as Ruiru's Ben Omondi on 224 was third.

Taking the first and second rounds gross were Anthony Irungu of Muthaiga and Limuru's Dennis Maara on level par 72 each, while the third round went to Dennis Saikwa of Royal of 71 gross.

In the net rounds, Colin Nzioka took the first round on 72 and winning the second and third rounds were Elly Barno and James Kamenchu on 71 and 70 nett respectively.

Action in the KAGC now shifts to the Coast where the century old Mombasa Golf Club will host the historical Coast Open (Barry Cup), the oldest event in the series which marks its 99th year.