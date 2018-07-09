Kenya: AFC Leopards Pile More Misery on Relegation-Threatened Sony Sugar

Relegation battling Sony Sugar Sunday endured another unsuccessful afternoon as they went down 1-0 to AFC Leopards in a pulsating SportPesa Premier League match staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County

Abdalla Salim provided the sole goal in a game where Ingwe threatened constantly and deserved to win by a bigger margin.

Ingwe, whose previous match against Kakamega Homeboyz had ended in defeat and was marred by chaos, appeared rejuvenated against Sony and seemed to overpower the visitors especially in the first half.

Sony goalkeeper John Waw however delivered a worthy performance as he made a number of good saves throughout the match to keep the score line slim.

Whyvonne Isuza came close in the 27th minute but he sent the ball into the hands of Sony Sugar goalkeeper Waw after Jaffery Owiti had done the donkey work by breaking into a swift run on the right, before passing the ball to Odera, who crossed it for Isuza who was well positioned in front of goal.

Sony's best chance came at the half-hour mark when former Gor Mahia forward Enoch Agwanda delivered his trademark throw in onto the goalmouth, forcing defender Michael Apudo to avert danger by quickly scooping the ball and sending it out.

The big cats continued to threaten in the second half, with Waw being threatened several times by shots from Ezekiel Odera and Isaac Oduro.

The scales eventually tilted in Ingwe's favour in the 53rd minute when Abdalla Salim leapt forward to head in a corner delivered by Brian Marita. That marked Salim's first league goal for Ingwe.

"This is a good comeback from the defeat last weekend, but I'm disappointed that we couldn't get more out of this game. The boys played their hearts out and I expected more goals.

"I am particularly impressed by the new signings we put out today. They are settling fast and I'm looking forward to a great second half of the season" said a delighted Ingwe coach Rodolfo Zapata.