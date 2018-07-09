Kenya: Obanda Half Ton Guides Kenya Past Rwanda

Alex Obanda on Sunday knocked a quick half-a-century as Kenya beat hosts Rwanda by 123 runs in their second match of the Africa Eastern Sub-region Four-Nation Twenty20 qualifiers at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali.

Batting first, Kenya scored 270 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs with Obanda's contribution of 63 runs that came off 22 balls with six boundaries and same number of sixes.

Obanda gave Kenya a flying start with his opening partnership of 84 that he shared with Dhiren Gondari (56 off 31 balls with four boundaries and five sixes).

Collins Obuya (63 off 25 balls with four boundaries and six sixes) and Rakep Patel (51 off 23 balls with five boundaries and three sixes were the other batsmen who got half centuries. Gurdeep Singh, who was unbeaten with 21 that came off 15 balls with two boundaries), was the other batsman who posted meaningful runs for the side.

Rwanda's wickets were shared among Clinton Rububagumya (2/35), Yvan Mitari (2/53), Zappy Bimenyimana (1/43) and Orchinde Tuyisenge (11/47).

In reply, Rwanda started their innings on a sour note when their opening batsman, Eric Dusingizimana was caught by Ngoche off the bowling of Elijah Otieno for a duck, before Rwanda could post any score on the board.

Eric Niyomugabo was Rwanda's highest runs getter with 43 that came off 24 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Subhasis Samal (26 off 19 balls with two boundaries and same number of sixes) and Orchide Tuyisenge (18 off 20 balls with two boundaries) were the only batsmen who managed to get double digit figures.

Ngoche, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, was Rwanda's main destroyer taking four wickets for 23. Elijah Otieno (2/14) and Collins Obuya (2/16) were the other wicket takers.

Monday will be rest day for Kenya, who beat Uganda in their opening match on Sundayt, and take on Tanzania on Tuesday at the same venue.