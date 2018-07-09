Kenya: Coast Super Kings Retain Nairobi 40 Overs Title

Coast Super Kings on Sunday successfully defended their South Indian Cultural Society (SICS) Nairobi 40 overs title when they beat Mt Kenya Chargers by three wickets in an entertaining game at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

Batting first, Mt Kenya Chargers set a target of 220 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted overs. Abraham Vadada (83 off 87 balls with seven boundaries) top scored for the Chargers.

Hardhik Paruchuri (38 off 37 balls with five boundaries), Abhishekh Chidambaran (19 off 51 balls with a boundary), Manoj Sai (14 off 20 balls with two boundaries) and Leela Prasad, who was unbeaten on 13 that came off 11 balls with a boundary were Chargers' main scorers.

Vadada shared a fourth wicket stand of 67 with Parachuri, the best partnership for the side.

Lakshiminarayan Hariharan was Chargers main executioner taking four wickets for 17. Pravin Rao (2/30) and Arun Balaraman (1/27) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Kings were home and dry, 222 with three wickets and 10 balls in hand. Balaraman was Chargers highest runs getter with 48 that came off 42 balls with seven boundaries).

The 14-year old Sachin Shanmugavel (44 off 85 balls with a six) Naveen Bhoopal, who was unbeaten on 23 that came off 31 balls with three boundaries and Anand Ranganathan (16 off 20 balls with two boundaries) were Chargers main runs getters.

Sai (2/31), Chidambaran (2/31), Prakash B alagda (2/52) and Prashanth Srinivas (1/55) were Chargers wicket takers.