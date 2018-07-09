Nigeria: 30 Convicted for Violating Benue Grazing Law, 400 Others Standing Trial - Ortom

No fewer than 30 persons have so far been convicted for violating Benue State open grazing prohibition law, while 400 others are still standing trial for violating the law.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State made this known when he hosted Assistant Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in charge of Zone H, Mr. Lugard Osemwegie, in Makurdi.

The governor maintained that the law, which was enacted to end frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state, would be fully implemented no matter the level of opposition against it by the herdsmen.

He commended personnel of the corps for partnering the state to ensure the security of lives and property, promising that we would assist the families of security personnel who have paid the supreme price in the course of trying to maintain peace in the state as a token of appreciation for their services.

Earlier, Osemwegie commended Ortom for his steadfastness and firmness in handling the affairs of the state.

He said that the governor's handling of the security challenges was leading to restoration of normalcy and requested assistance to secure a suitable accommodation that could contain an armoury as well as vehicles for his command.