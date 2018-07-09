9 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Multichoice May Adjust DStv Subscription

Pay-television service provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, it has been reliably learnt, is considering an upward adjustment of subscription rates paid by subscribers on its on its DStv platform.

According to a usually reliable source, the upward price adjustment, likely to be effected soon, will affect the five DStv bouquets.

Sources told our correspondent that DStv Premium subscribers may have to start paying N15, 800 instead of the current rate of N14, 700, a difference of N1, 100, while Compact Plus subscribers, may begin to pay N10, 650 instead of N9, 900 they currently pay. The expected price regime, sources further disclosed, could see the rate for DStv Compact rise to N6, 800 from N6, 300. Subscribers on the two lowest packages, Family and Access, who currently pay N3, 800 and N1, 900 respectively, may start paying N4, 000 and N2000. Both bouquets, we learned, may offer more live football in the coming season, as plans are afoot to make available two English Premier League matches weekly, instead of one they currently enjoy

