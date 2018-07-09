Zimbabwe: Sables Lose Again

Zimbabwe's 2019 IRB Rugby World Cup hopes have virtually died after the Sables succumbed to a 18-14 loss to hosts Tunisia in a crucial Gold Cup encounter in Beja yesterday.

Zimbabwe have failed to win three of their Gold Cup fixtures this year following a home draw with Morocco before falling to Kenya last weekend, thus losing ground to the leading team in the race for the sole automatic ticket to the World Cup to be held in Japan.

A lot was at stake in this fixture after the Sables slept on the streets when they arrived in Tunisia earlier in the week and were largely expected to put the hosts to the sword.

Zimbabwe led 7-5 at the break after a try by Lenience Tembwera, which he converted himself. Zimbabwe stretched the lead to 14-5 through Takudzwa Mandiwanza early in the second half, but they allowed the Tunisians to come back and win the match.

If anything, Zimbabwe are now in danger of relegation from the Gold Cup should they finish bottom of the log in the six-team competition.