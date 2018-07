Photo: Tanzanian Presidency

President John Magufuli in the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Boeing's first 787 Dreamliner for Air Tanzania was received at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Sunday

The aircraft is part of Air Tanzania's plan to grow its operations across Africa as well as to international destinations.

"The brand new 787 is the first widebody airplane to join Tanzania's flag carrier's fleet," the manufacturers said in a press release.