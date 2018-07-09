Kenya: Sonko Launches Nairobi Monthly Clean Up

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday launched a monthly clean-up exercise as part of measures to reclaim the city's lost glory.

While launching the exercise, Sonko urged residents to turn up in large numbers in their various wards whenever the exercise is carried out.

"Let's support the initiative to make our environment better. A clean environment is a collective responsibility of all citizens," he said while launching the exercise in Kayole.

The clean-up and beautification exercise was carried out in all the 85 wards.

He added that the Nairobi monthly clean-up exercise will be held every first Saturday of the month.

The initiative is aimed at restoring the city's lost glory as the "green city in the sun"

The concept is borrowed from Rwanda's capital Kigali, arguably the cleanest city in the region.