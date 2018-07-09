7 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: French Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence for Two Genocide Convicts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

After two months of trial, a French Court on Friday upheld a life sentence for two Rwandans who were sentenced to life imprisonment two years ago after being found guilty of Genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The verdict was given late Friday at the Paris Cour d'Assises in an appeal case of Octavian Ngenzi and Tito Barahira, successive Mayors (Bourgmestres) of the previously Kabarondo Commune, now part of the current Kayonza District, which started May 2.

On Friday night, the Collectif des Parties Civiles pour le Rwanda (CPCR), a rights group which has for nearly two decades worked to bring Genocide suspects living in France to book, issued a statement welcoming the decision of the French justice as a just decision, "without hatred nor revenge" but also recalled that many other people suspected of crimes against humanity and Genocide continue to reside, with impunity, on French soil.

The two men are accused of participating in killings of Tutsi refugees at Kabarondo Catholic Church in April 1994 where more than 1,200 were killed.

Rwanda

It's Not Business as Usual, Kagame Tells RPF Parliamentary Hopefuls

President Paul Kagame on Sunday urged leaders of the governing RPF-Inkotanyi political party to always put citizens'… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.