8 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Public Hospitals Run Out of Contraceptive Drugs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: E-magine Art/Flickr
Better contraceptive provision can help cut unwanted pregnancies (file photo).
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Women who go to most public hospitals to seek contraceptive services for child spacing are being turned away due to acute shortages of the drug.

But spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Joshua Malango is blaming councils for their failure to prioritise on drugs which they buy, saying the ministry no longer buys drugs.

"Councils should have priorities. Councils are now responsible for the purchase of medical drugs therefore they should buy drugs needed in their areas," he said.

He said the central government channels all the money for the district to councils which in turn makes budgets, including the budget for the health sector.

"As a ministry, we just come in to ensure that there is quality health service and people are satisfied with the service," Malango said.

He, however, said some councils, including Nsanje district council, are having problems with drug budgets, saying drugs in their hospitals run out before the end of the month.

Malango's comments come at a time when Mzimba north district health officer Emily Gondwe said the K200 million budget for health in the district is inadequate.

However, Malango said the health budget for Mzimba north has increased by 28 per cent.

Malawi

Teachers Union of Malawi Cancels Nationwide Protests

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has called off their nationwide demonstration involving public primary and secondary… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.