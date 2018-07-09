Zimbabwe: Angry Mugabe Fires Bodyguards

Photo: VOA

Former president Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Former president Robert Mugabe has fired six security details provided by the state because he suspected they were spying on him on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, it has been revealed.

According to insiders, Mugabe took the drastic action last week soon after his return from Singapore where he spent over two weeks seeking medical treatment.

The long-time Zanu PF leader, who was ousted through a coup in November last year, is said to be now considering recruiting his own security details.

During Mugabe's absence, the government allegedly withdrew three of the former president's security details without his knowledge.

The 94-year-old politician was reportedly infuriated by the move and ordered the remaining six aides to stop reporting for duty.

"Three aides were withdrawn on June 23," a source said. "No explanation was given to Mugabe, who was told by the other aides that the three had been withdrawn by government."

The dumped workers included a receptionist and members of the kitchen staff.

Mugabe is said to have complained that the security details spent most of their time at State House where they would have been summoned by their bosses.

"Mugabe has dumped the workers. He found three withdrawn when he was away and he dismissed the remaining six," the source said.

The sources said Mugabe was not happy that his workers were regularly quizzed about visitors to his Harare mansion.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba refused to comment on the decision to withdraw three of Mugabe's security details.

"I don't know anything about that," he said. "It is a security issue and I am not part of the construct."

Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo was not reachable for comment yesterday.