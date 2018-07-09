8 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Rwanda: Simba Face Ports in Kagame Cup

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club today face Ports of Djibouti at the National Stadium as the East and Central Africa Club Championship, Kagame Cup, reaches its quarter finals.

The match has been scheduled to take place at the National Stadium from 4pm and before that, Gor Mahia will play Uganda champions, Vipers from 2pm. The match is expected to be a thriller and Simba are expected to utilise some new players who have been recruited ahead of the next league season as well as in the African Champions League.

Some of the players are Serge Pascal Wawa, Abdallah Salamba, Meddie Kagere, Deogratius Munishi, Marcel Keheza, Mohamed Rashid and others. Team's acting head coach Masoud Djuma said they were taking the match serious and as such targeting victory.

Djuma expressed his optimism that the team will win the encounter as all players know the importance of the match and have promised to continue with their unbeaten run.

"We target victory in the encounter, we need to show our best, but it is not an easy encounter as Ports are a good team and they too are targeting the victory. We need to stretch our muscles hard in order to emerge victorious," said Djuma.

Tomorrow, Azam FC will play Rayon Sports of Rwanda while Singida United will face Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi at the same venue.

The winners of each match will qualify into the semi-finals of the tournament and later the winners will qualify for the finals to be held on July 13 while losers will contest for the third-play-off before the final match.

The winner will take home $30,000 (Sh68million) while the second and third will each pocket $20,000 (Sh45.2million) and $10,000 (Sh23million).

