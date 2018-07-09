The trial of a South African man facing child rape and trafficking charges in the Windhoek High Court will no longer be starting next week, but has been rescheduled to begin in October instead.

Deputy judge president Hosea Angula on Friday postponed the case in which South African citizen Marthinus Pretorius is charged with numerous counts of rape and trafficking in persons to 22 October, when his trial is due to start.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin before judge Angula two weeks ago, but was then postponed after Pretorius told the judge he wanted to be given more time to prepare for his trial, and wanted to have a copy of the police docket on his case to be provided to him.

A copy of the docket had been disclosed to defence lawyer Mese Tjituri, who was representing Pretorius at that stage, in February this year.

During a follow-up court appearance by Pretorius, on 29 June, Tjituri informed the judge that after a discussion with his client, he had decided to withdraw from the matter.

By Friday, defence counsel Zagrys Grobler had been instructed by the Directorate of Legal Aid to take over Pretorius' defence.

Pretorius' trial was rescheduled to begin next week, but following Grobler's entry into the matter, the case was instead postponed to the week of 22 to 26 October for trial.

Pretorius (47) is indicted on six counts of trafficking in persons, which is an offence under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, seven counts of rape, and six alternative charges of committing or attempting to commit a sexual act with a child under the age of 16.

The charges are based on allegations that in 2012, while Pretorius was employed by an Erongo region mining company and living at Swakopmund, he made an arrangement with a Namibian woman, Johanna Lukas, for her to recruit underage girls with whom he could commit sexual acts.

During April, May and June 2012, Pretorius allegedly received two girls - aged 13 and 14 - who had been provided to him by Lukas. The prosecution is charging that he raped both girls by committing sexual acts with them on a number of occasions.

In June 2012, a third girl was also allegedly provided to Pretorius, and subsequently raped by him.

Pretorius was arrested in South Africa in March 2016, after the Namibian government requested the South African authorities to extradite him to Namibia. He was extradited in December last year, and has been held in custody in Namibia since then.

Johanna Lukas and a Zambian co-accused, Gwen Nelwembe, stood trial in the Windhoek High Court during 2014 and 2015.

The state eventually ended the prosecution against Nelwembe, after one of the complainants in the case who was expected to give evidence implicating her could not be traced.

Lukas (25) was convicted on five charges of trafficking in persons and five counts of rape in June 2015. She was sentenced to an effective prison term of 13 years in August 2015.