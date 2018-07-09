Nigeria: National Airline Gets Certificate of Compliance, Takes Off December

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, weekend declared that the proposed national airline for Nigeria would be unveiled before the end of the year, informing that the Ministry had received the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC.

Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation who confirmed this development, said Sirika gave the assurance while receiving the Certificate of Compliance from the Director General of ICRC, Engr Chidi Izuwah.

He said the presentation of the Certificate of Compliance was an official approval of the process the project had gone so far.

According to the Minister: "there's no doubt that the issue of national carrier for Nigeria is very close to the hearts of both the government and the people, which is the reason it has taken the option of a Public Private partnership with the belief that it was the only way to deliver a national carrier that would stand the test of time."

He commended the efforts of the ICRC Director General and his team in ensuring that the National Carrier project remained on track through the observation of all legal aid regulatory frameworks and also expressed satisfaction with the way the Transaction Advisers had carried out their assignments with utmost diligence and timeliness, assuring "that the National Carrier that would be delivered would be world class in operation and management".

Sirika also debunked claims that the National Carrier would sound the death knell for other airlines operating in the country.