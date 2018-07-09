Nigeria: Boko Haram Militants Flee From Troops in Borno, Abandon Arms

Troops of operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force while on clearance patrol at Mallam Matsari village encountered Boko Haram terrorists.

However, the terrorists fled the village on sighting the troops and a female child abandoned by the terrorists was also rescued.

Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Items recovered include: 3 AK 47 rifle magazines, one FN rifle magazine, one dry cell battery, one suicide vest, one 36 hand grenade, two 9 volt batteries, one pressure plate, wire for making Improvised Explosive Devices, and 2 grinding machines.

Also, a bore hole and some food items were destroyed.

A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations advised members of the public to report any suspicious activities or movements in their areas to the law enforcement agents.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has embarked on a medical outreach for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State as part of activities to mark this year's Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2018.

Speaking while flagging of the event, the Acting Commander of the Brigade, Colonel Adamu Nura, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the free medical outreach.

He emphasized that the exercise is part of the civil- military activities of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the people received medical attention.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Bulama Isah Bukar (Awusari A) commended the Nigerian Army for the kind gesture as well as their sacrifices in ensuring that peace returned back to Bama.

The women leader in the area, Mrs. Aisha Adamu also noted that the gesture will go a long way in ameliorating their plights and further strengthened the already existing cordial relationship between the troops and the host community.

Over, 1843 persons benefited from the medical outreach.