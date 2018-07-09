9 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Dangote Wants to Visit Namibia

Windhoek — Nigerian business magnate, investor and owner of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote GCON, has expressed his sincere wish to visit Namibia to share his experiences in the world of business with local entrepreneurs.

Dangote, who had an estimated net worth of US$14.1 billion as of March 2018, met President Hage Geingob in Lagos, Nigeria to discuss intra-country trade in Africa.

According to press secretary, Dr Alfredo Hengari, Geingob lauded the efforts of Dangote in promoting entrepreneurship and intra-Africa trade.

He also emphasised the importance of implementing agreements supporting entrepreneurship on the continent.

Geingob and his delegation were in Nigeria for the burial of world-renowned professor Adebayo Adedeji. They arrived back in the country on Saturday.

