Namibia: Hitman-Style Murder Case Set for September

Windhoek — The trial of Yemeni national Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh is expected to start in September following a postponement by the Windhoek Regional Court.

The prosecutor-general decided Al-Hersh, 40, should be prosecuted for the death of Malian national Gamby Baya, who was shot in the head in an unlawful business deal that turned sour.

The prosecution charges Al-Hersh with a count of murder, one count of robbery and one count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Making an appearance from custody before Magistrate Elina Nandago, the Yemeni national was informed his trial will start on September 18-19.

Al-Hersh has been in custody since his arrest on August 2, 2016 in Ongwediva and he was not released on bail as the State feared he might abscond to his native country and not stand trial.

According to court documents, Al-Hersh intentionally killed Baya during the night of July 31 to August 1, 2016.

Baya's lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by at a dumping site in the suburb of Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek. It is suspected Al-Hersh shot Baya between the eyes while he was seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model in an open space in Kleine Kuppe.

It is alleged Al-Hersh executed the Malian because he had failed to account for money. The duo had an agreement in which Baya was to convert US$500,000 (N$ 6.9 million) into Namibia dollars but he failed to account for US$150,000 (N$2 million), which led Al-Hersh to shoot him in the head.

The prosecution charges that the count of obstructing the course of justice emanates from the fact that Al-Hersh disposed of Baya's corpse at the dumping site and abandoned the victim's car in Olympia.