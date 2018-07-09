8 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No SA Casualties Reported Among 48 Dead in Flooding in Japan - Dirco

Tagged:

Related Topics

There have been no reported South African casualties among the at least 48 people who have been killed by flash floods and landslides in Japan following torrential downpours which started on Thursday.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Department of International Relations And Cooperation (Dirco) added that South African Embassy in Japan will maintain close contact with authorities.

"The embassy stands ready to provide assistance should there be any South African citizens in need of support," said Dirco.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a message of condolences to the people of Japan on Sunday and said that the thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Japan during this difficult time.

AFP reported that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned on Sunday of a "race against time" to rescue flood victims as new alerts have been issued over the record rains.

According to the newswire torrential downpours have caused flash flooding and landslides across central and western parts of the country, prompting evacuation orders for more than two million people.

The Japanese government has also confirmed that the death toll is expected to go up, with local media reporting that more than 60 people have died and dozens more are still missing.

This is one of Japan's deadliest rain-related disasters in recent years. In 2014, at least 74 people were killed in landslides caused by torrential downpours in the Hiroshima region, AFP said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Beyonce, JAY-Z to Headline Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.