South Africa: Prasa Board Must Not Be Distracted Following Hijacking of Prasa Chair - Fedusa

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has condemned the hijacking and kidnapping of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, adding that the board must not be distracted by acts of criminality.

News24 previously reported that Kweyama was pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of her car, before being driven around for at least three hours on Thursday evening.

Her vehicle was abandoned in Katlehong and she emerged physically unharmed from the incident, said Department of Transport spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

In a statement, FEDUSA General Secretary Dennis George said he hoped Kweyama will be back in office soon to continue her invaluable job of cleaning up the parastatal.

"We want a board that will not be intimidated and distracted by such acts of senseless criminality and only focus on fully committing itself to confronting the challenges facing Prasa and introduce specific measures aimed at improving customer service and good corporate governance, underpinned by monitoring and accountability," said George on Sunday.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande also condemned the incident.

"This act of violence against the chairperson is a scare and intimidation tactic against the PRASA board chairperson to defocus her on her enormous work and progress in turning around PRASA together with her board," said Nzimande.

Nzimande said no amount of intimidation would stop Prasa and the government from continuing to investigate maladministration, corruption and state capture.

"I will be urgently engaging with PRASA board and management to discuss this matter further.

"Law enforcement agencies will continue to work hard and leave no stone unturned to arrest all the perpetrators of this senseless act of criminality and sabotage."

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed they were investigating a case of hijacking and kidnapping.

She added that no arrests had been made yet.

