9 July 2018

South Africa: SA Rugby Calls On Rugby Fraternity to Join Men's March

SA Rugby called on all men from the rugby fraternity in South Africa to join Tuesday's "100 Years of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Men's March Against Violence on Women and Children" in Pretoria.

This initiative, supported by the Department of Sport and Recreation and SA Rugby, will start at 10:00 on Tuesday, 10 July, at Church Square in the nation's capital.

"As SA Rugby, we fully support this initiative and we call on all our men and boys who play or support rugby to don their team wear and join the march," said Jurie Roux , CEO of SA Rugby.

"We oppose any form of violence against women and children and we are keen to take hands with other sporting codes, business organisations, civil society groups and government to show our united resolve against this scourge of society."

The march will draw 100 men from different categories across South Africa to create a visible front of men marching together to show their commitment to making our country safer for women and children.

Violence against women and children is a huge threat to our development as a nation. On average, one in five South African women older than 18 has experienced physical violence.

The "100 Years of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Men's March Against Violence on Women and Children" on 10 July 2018, will begin at Church Square in Pretoria at 10h00 and make its way to the southern lawns of the Union Buildings.

