Uganda: Rugby Cranes Blow World Cup Dream

Nairobi — Its every player's dream to play at the World Cup but the Rugby Cranes will have to wait for another four years before they can mount a familiar challenge after losing 38-22 to Kenya on Saturday at RFUEA grounds.

Jacob Ojee, Davis Chenge, Samson Onsomu, Felix Ayange and Moses Amusala all managed crossed over the white chalk for the Simbas while Philip Wokorach scored two tries with centre Michael Wokorach and fly-half Ivan Magomu , getting one apiece as Uganda got back on one foot after the break but it was too late.

Two loses in a row against Namibia and Kenya mean Uganda need a miracle to get back on track enroute to the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Kenya recorded five converted tries and a penalty against Uganda's four plus a conversion to place them second on the qualifiers log, behind Namibia who lead with 15 points.

Namibia are now in the driving seat but Kenya can still forge a way to the World Cup if they finish second. Following the end of each regional qualification process, four teams will take part in the Repechage process for the final spot at the Rugby World Cup, giving whoever comes second in the Africa Gold Cup a lifeline to compete for the Web Ellis trophy.

Cranes coach John Duncan has always been proud of his boys no matter what happens on pitch and it was the same after Saturday's disappointment. His philosophy pushes for improvement.

"The second half was a good performance. We unfortunately left ourselves with a large lead to chase. I think our attack showed a lot more promise and we made a good few line breaks. I think our decision making at times could have been better. I think our defence was solid at the start but then we had some soft moments after that," Duncan told Daily Monitor.

Uganda play Tunisia next on August 4, 2018 before both Zimbabwe and Morocco visit.