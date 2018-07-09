Ethiopia: Rape,Torture Rife in Ethiopia Prison of Horror

Addis Ababa — HUMAN rights groups have urged Ethiopia to investigate allegations of rape, torture and humiliation of prisoners by prison officials and security forces.

The violations have been reported in the notorious regional prison known as Jail Ogaden in the Somali region.

Prisoners reportedly have little access to medical care, family, lawyers or even at times to food.

Overcrowding, torture, starvation and disease outbreaks as well inadequate food, water and lack of health care have led to the death of an unspecified number of prisoners.

Female prisoners have reportedly given birth inside their cells. Many of the children allegedly conceived through rape by prison guards.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Ethiopia's new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, must urgently order investigations into the situation.

Felix Horne, HRWsenior Africa researcher, said the government should ensure regional security forces and officials were held accountable.

"The horrific situation in Jail Ogaden requires immediate and transparent investigation into the actions of the regional president, other senior Somali region officials, and the Liyu police," Horne said.

Ahmed last month admitted security forces had tortured Ethiopians.

However, he did not specify if action would be taken.

Most Jail Ogaden prisoners are accused of affiliation with the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), a banned opposition group.

In 2007/8 the Ethiopian army allegedly committed crimes against humanity and war crimes during counterinsurgency operations against the ONLF.

The violence left hundreds dead and about one million people were displaced.