Lesotho: New Innovation Form Vodacom

VODACOM Lesotho yesterday launched the Vodacom ticket, a new innovation tailored to suit individual internet usage.

The ticket which comes in bundles will have different packages for different social media.

The ticket will different categories namely video, social, music and sports for the duration of the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup soccer showcase.

Speaking at the launch Vodacom's Marketing and Brand Manager, Mpho Brown, said the Vodacom ticket can be used across a range of applications for a specified amount of time.

He said to take advantage of the discounted data rates offered for the Vodacom ticket, customers can choose to purchase tickets that are valid for either an hour or a day.

He however, mentioned that this was only for purposes of introduction to gauge the uptake before they expand to the weekly and monthly packages.

"The ticket offers Vodacom customers a simpler way of accessing their favourite internet services across a range of categories allowing them to stay within their budget," he said.

He added that customers can choose from any of the available categories.

He said for social media, the ticket gives customers affordable access to social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram either on an hourly or on daily rate.

Mr Brown there are also specific tickets for video and music where Vodacom customers can access video platforms such as DStv now, Showmax, You Tube and Netflix. The music ticket grants access to Sound Cloud, Deezer, Apple Music and Music Box.

He said the sports ticket is specifically available for DStv Now users to access World Cup matches on Super Sport. He said access will depend on the customers' existing and active subscriptions.

For his part, Vodacom Customer Business Unit Executive Head, Tsepo Thabisi, said they were continuously looking to give value for money.

"Our customers can engage in the things they love the most without the fear of spending more than they wanted to," Mr Thabisi said.

He said the innovation will also mean that customers no longer have to worry about data limitation for a single preassigned application. He said they also no longer have to worry about other applications and updates depleting their data intended for specific use.

Mr Thabisi further revealed that in a few weeks Vodacom would introduce smart notification as a way of answering to their customer's cry on the network's current notification system which gives a sickly short notice before the data is depleted.

"We will soon introduce smart notification where Vodacom will notify a customer at pre-defined thresholds," he said.

Tickets can be purchased by dialling *111# under the entertainment options or by using the direct string *114*123#.