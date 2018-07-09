Lesotho: Econet Scraps Ecocash Charges On Airtime Purchase

The month of July begins with exciting news for Econet subscribers who will no longer pay extra fees on airtime purchases through the company's mobile money service dubbed EcoCash.

Econet's Product Manager: EcoCash, 'Makatleho Raphoolo explained that, with the recent increase in VAT, the company's mission has been to ensure that its customers do not feel the pinch of such increment hence the absorption of transaction charges on its product; airtime. This means that customers will now only be charged for the airtime that they are buying if they do so through EcoCash.

"We are living in the new era where digital communication plays a vital role in our lives and we want our products to stay as affordable as possible to our customers" said Raphoolo "which is why we are removing the extra fees that we used to charge when customers buy our airtime using our service" added Raphoolo

She said that the transaction fees charged ranged between M0.50 and M11.39 depending on the amount of airtime customers' bought. "This is a massive savings to customers, which can be translated to more airtime purchases and talking and browsing longer" said Raphoolo

Raphoolo reassured customers that the long standing cherry on top, that is, 100% bonus airtime for each transaction remains untouched. "This is a double windfall for customers who buy airtime through EcoCash because they will still get double the airtime at zero transaction fees" she said

However, Raphoolo emphasized that the same terms and conditions of bonus airtime still apply. That is, the bonus airtime only makes Econet to Econet calls at any time of the day, expires at midnight of the day of recharge and it is not transferable. Bonus does will not buy any voice or data bundles and upon depletion, normal rates will be charged on the purchased airtime as per individual customer's price plan.

In cases where the subscriber uses their EcoCash to buy airtime for friends and family, the bonus airtime will be loaded into the account of the person who initiated the transaction. Airtime purchases on EcoCash can be done conveniently on *100#