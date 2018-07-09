9 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mayor Urges Elderly to Report Abusive Grandchildren

By Strass Lunyangwe

Windhoek — The Mayor of the City of Windhoek Muesee Kazapua has pleaded with senior citizens to report grandchildren who take advantage of them to the relevant authorities.

Kazapua remarked that their grandchildren abuse them in a sense that they do not help pay for the municipal services they use and stay rent-free while they could be helping their grannies financially.

This in turn causes grandparents to suffer high-blood pressure, diabetes, and this causes them to "stress" more, as they are constantly worried they could lose their homes.

The mayor was speaking at an event organized by the Swapo Party Elders Council (SPEC) on Friday at the party's headquarters, that handed over a token of appreciation to the Windhoek Municipality for writing off N$191 million owed by pensioners and other vulnerable residents.

The money stems from services rendered such as water and electricity, which forms part of the total municipal debt of N$642 million owed to the city.

Kazapua informed the elders' council that the city is already busy with a pilot project that has already seen 500 senior households using prepaid electricity, with more to follow.

"We have also tasked the CEO of the City of Windhoek to look at installing pre-paid water meters at some households, as this will help prevent senior citizens from incurring huge debts in the following years to come," he indicated.

The mayor emphasized it was not an easy decision to make as the economic crisis the country is facing affects the municipality as well.

"We decided to take this decision for the benefit for our elderly people, because if it was not for you we would not enjoy the peace and stability we're enjoying today," he noted.

The SPEC has called on all municipalities in the country to offer a rebate on bills incurred and emulate the good example of the City of Windhoek.

