The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the MEC Workers' Union have made their commitment to work together for the improvement and progress of the organization and the employees.

This commitment has been made through the signing of a collective bargaining agreement which clarifies the role of the workers union and the matters they can intervene on.

The signing of the agreement took place at the MEC head office on Tuesday, February 2, 2016 and was witnessed by the Commercial Allied Workers Union Secretary General and Blantyre District Labour Officer.

In his remarks, MEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Willie Kalonga said the agreement would be used to move the organization forward and also by the workers' union to mould the expected work behavior and attitudes from the employees.

"We commend everyone involved for their openness and commitment as we forge for a productive working relationship. I hope that this agreement will help bring sanity amongst employees in terms of abiding to the conditions of service," he said.

In her remarks General Secretary for Commercial Allied Workers Union, Mrs Mary Dzinyemba said the signing of the agreement had strengthened the partnership between MEC and its Workers' Union.

She said that the agreement would give direction to the union as to how it will be handling its affairs with the organization.

"This is a great sign of MEC's commitment in recognizing the workers' rights, and this will go a long way in providing good working environment for MEC employees," she said.

Also present at the ceremony was Blantyre District Labour Officer, Mr. Frank Adini who thanked MEC for signing the agreement as it had come at a time when a lot organizations are struggling to honour workers' rights.

This is the first time that MEC is signing the collective bargaining agreement. Workers Union at MEC was established in 2012.