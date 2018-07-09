9 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Tourism Could Transform Rural Lives - Shifeta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, said the establishment of the Endjala Lodge and Traditional House in the north shows the tourism sector has the potential to transform the lives of rural people.

The tourism minister said the new lodge further demonstrates the individual potential to meet government halfway in addressingsocial-economic challenges.

Shifeta made the remarks at the Endjala Lodge and Traditional House at Okapya in the Oshana Region over the weekend.

The first of its kind establishment in the north is under the John and Penny Group.

Speaking fondly about cultural tourism, Shifeta said cultural diversity should be developed and utilized as an economic opportunity through tourism, citing that cultural tourism has become a sought-after activity by many travellers around the world.

"The northern part of our country is sitting on a gold mine and it is time that we take advantage of our culture for the benefit of our community. There are so many interesting untold stories in our community that can be incorporated in the activities, such as this establishment for tourists who travel from different parts of the world to learn about the traditions, history and lifestyle of our people," Shifeta said.

He said cultural tourism is often ignored despite the huge potential it has to contribute to economic growth and development.

He said the establishment by the John and Penny Group will complement the existing tourism products to fully render the Namibian experience to visiting tourists.

He added that cultural tourism revives cultural and traditional practices that were long forgotten, and hopes the establishment will give locals an opportunity to demonstrate and share their knowledge with visitors.

Namibia

Geingob Lauds Buhari Anti-Graft Crusade

President Hage Geingob has praised Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous efforts to fight corruption in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.