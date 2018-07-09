Malawi: End of Voter Registration for Phase One

press release

The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing the public that voter registration for the first phase of voter registration exercise ends on Monday, July 9, 2018.

The Commission is advising all people in areas covered under phase one of voter registration, who have not registered, to go to the nearest centre in their ward to register before 4.00PM on Monday.

As a reminder, phase one is covering Salima, Dedza and Kasungu districts and Kasungu Municipality.

The Commission has put in place measures to ensure that all eligible persons register and also to avoid overcrowding at the registration centres.

All staff have been advised to register all people that will present themselves at a centre before closing time on Monday.

Sam Alfandika

Chief Elections Officer