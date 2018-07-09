9 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Killed After Drunk Ignores Traffic Light

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — A suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal collision with a taxi, killing two people on the spot, was arrested early on Sunday morning at Walvis Bay.

The suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was admitted to the Walvis Bay State Hospital under police guard and is expected to make a routine appearance this week in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court for drunk and reckless driving as well as culpable homicide.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the suspect, aged 30, who was with a female passenger, was driving an Isuzu double cab along Nangolo Mbumba Street in town when he failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with the taxi.

"As a result the car collided with a taxi that had three occupants.

"Two passengers died on the spot due to the nature of their injuries," Iikuyu said.

The deceased have been identified as Francisco, Fernandez Martinez, 54, a Spanish national, and Petronella Amanda Nyambe, a 39-year-old Zambian woman.

Their next of kin have been informed about their deaths.

The taxi driver only sustained minor injuries while the suspect's passenger was treated for shock.

Namibia

Geingob Lauds Buhari Anti-Graft Crusade

President Hage Geingob has praised Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous efforts to fight corruption in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.