6 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Deputy President David Mabuza to Lead IMC On Land Reform

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform, chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, to coordinate and implement measures to accelerate the redistribution of land, the extension of security of tenure, the provision of agricultural support and the redress of spatial inequality within a broad and comprehensive land redistribution and agricultural development programme.

President Ramaphosa said the appointment of the IMC is in line with his commitment, made during the State of the Nation Address, to accelerate land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation towards security, rural development, poverty reduction and strengthening the economy.

The IMC, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, comprises the following ministers:

Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Zweli Mkhize

Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene

Minister of Human Settlements, Nomaindia Mfeketo

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Michael Masutha

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan

Minister of Public Works, Thulas Nxesi

President Ramaphosa will also soon appoint a Panel of Experts to provide technical support to the IMC as it carries out its important task of expediting land reform through all available measures, including expropriation without compensation.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

