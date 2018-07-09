Kenya: Nakuru Students Win Young Scientists Expo With Their Online Power Monitoring System

Nairobi — Secondary school students across Kenya have showcased award-winning projects at the inaugural Young Science and Technology Exhibition that was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at KICC.

160 students have presented 92 projects with Wilson Irungu and Abdulrahman Sheikh Ali from Nakuru High School emerging overall winners with a revolutionary Internet-based energy monitoring and audit system concept.

"Our system is meant to help consumers monitor their power usage so that they can be able to plan for it. You can also control your loads using your mobile phone," said Irungu.

The form 3 students aim to help Kenyans save on electricity bills if given a chance to develop their Internet-based energy monitoring and audit system.

The two have won Sh100,000 and mobile phones courtesy of Young Scientists of Kenya (YSK), the Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom.

"Kenyans are losing a lot because there isn't an efficient method of energy consumption monitoring and control," explain Ali.

Sophia Medza and Bakayo Koncharo from Moi Girls Marsabit came a close second, winning Sh80,000, with their project that makes construction blocks from non-biodegradable polymers such as plastic bottles and bags

"We are reducing the cost of building by reducing the use of cement," says Medza.

"Replacing cement with plastic reduces environmental pollution," adds Koncharo.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who attended the award ceremony praised the students for the talent and potential that they displayed at the exhibition.

"The innovative projects I have seen in Agriculture, health, technology and energy and financial audit systems show that this is for Kenya and not just for a single ministry. We need to all come together and ensure that we are supporting our young people and ensuring that they get all the benefits," said Mucheru.

YSK has since March this year visited all 80 schools in the ten pilot counties, engaging students and teachers and positioning STEM subjects as not only 'cool' but also central to day-to-day life.